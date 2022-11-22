Wilmington PD continues prepping new horse, name suggestions ending soon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Police Department continues to get their new horse ready to serve the community.

The department decided to add the new horse because of the old age of their two current horses.

The contest to name the new horse will continue through December 3rd.

The department has already received over three thousand suggestions, and they are very excited the community has taken so much interest in this new addition to their team.

“When you talk about community engagement, and Wilmington being a historic tourist community, what better thing for people to see than a police officer on horseback,” said Chief of Police, Donny Williams.

The new horse will be sworn in sometime next month, and its name will be announced the same day.

If you would like to submit a name suggestion, you can do so by clicking here.