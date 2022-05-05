Wilmington Police Department honors fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, honoring men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held WPD headquarters, in front of the Memorial Wall. Fallen officers from the Wilmington Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and across the state were named during the ceremony. Families of fallen officers placed roses in the memorial wreath.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon escorted the mother of Captain David MacAlpine Sr., who died in September due to Covid-19, and unveiled MacAlpine’s name inscribed on the wall.

MacAlpine’s mother and brother said they greatly appreciated the ceremony.

“We’re so glad,–happy what they did for my son, because he would have –he would love everybody. I just thank, –I miss him,” said Mable MacAlpine, Captain David MacAlpine Sr.’s Mother.

“He was a good man. These guys here, the sheriff, –police, they tell the truth, he was a good guy,” said Glenn Bragg, Captain David MacAlpine Sr.’s Mother.

​The ceremony also included a three volley salute by WPD’s rifle team, and the Riderless Horse was led as a symbol honoring top ranking military officials and officers killed in the line of duty.