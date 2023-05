Wilmington Police find body at SecurCare Self Storage

Wilmington Police investigate after finding a body at SecurCare Self Storage (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a body was found in a storage unit.

A police spokesman says officers arrived at SecurCare Self Storage on South College Road around 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

The spokesman says there is no foul play suspected.

He estimates that the body had been there for longer than a day, but police have not established a full timeline.