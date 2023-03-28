Wilmington Police Museum and Education Center opening this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You will soon be able to take a deep dive into learning about the history of the Wilmington Police Department.

The ribbon cutting for the Wilmington Police Department Museum and Education Center is set for Wednesday at 2 pm.

Last year, Wilmington City Council voted to allow the police department to use $40,000 of drug tax revenue to create the museum.

The department did not hire outside contractors or consultants. Several people within the department dedicated time and resources to creating the museum, like Lieutenant Stephanie Boucher. In addition to working in the Criminal Investigation Division, Boucher serves as the department’s historian.

“This is Wilmington Police Department history and this is our culture. Sometimes we’re judged by other departments or, you know, whatever’s being said across the nation but this is Wilmington Police Department and that’s what we’re trying to get across,” Boucher said.

The displays are placed throughout the department’s headquarters at 615 Bess Street. The artifacts on display include maps from the 1700s and equipment the department has used throughout the years.

When people first walk into the police department, they’ll see the community engagement portion of the museum as well as a recreation of Chief Darryl Bruestle’s office. Bruestle was the department’s longest-serving chief. Next to the office display, there is a slideshow showcasing the history of the chiefs of police.

“We wanted to focus on community engagement here because everybody knows the officers go out and they protect the community, write reports, arrest people,” Boucher said. “But a lot of people don’t know what we do for our community as far as our programs.”

Boucher says she hopes the museum will bring more people into the department and create strong relationships within the community.

The ribbon cutting for the museum is open to the public.

To schedule a tour, contact Letecia Holiday at 910-343-3945 or email policeengagementrequests@wilmingtonnc.gov. Tours of the museum will be free.