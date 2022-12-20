Wilmington Police offers safety tips for holiday shoppers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As many shoppers rush to complete their holiday shopping, Wilmington Police is offering reminders on how to ensure you remain safe when shopping.

Lt. Leslie Irving says if you’re out shopping in the crowds, to stay alert, and be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid shopping alone, and park in well-lit areas.

“We also suggest you don’t carry a large amount of cash with you, whenever you go, and then when you go to your car with those packages, we suggest you put them in the trunk of your car and not in the backseat in plain view, and also make sure your doors is locked,” said Lt. Leslie Irving, Wilmington Police Department spokesperson.

Some holiday shoppers said they were not concerned about crimes of opportunity

“Whatever happens, happens. You know, I just go about my business. I like shopping at the last minute, because it gives me, –I make sure that I get the right thing and I have more time to think about getting it,” said Ira Dunn, shopper.

One man said he was shocked by the number of people still shopping for gifts with Christmas days away.

“There’s quite a few cars out here, and I was like wow there’s a lot of people off early this week, you know for Christmas obviously, but I didn’t anticipate this many vehicles being out here, and this many people being out here,” said Mathias Bishop, shopper.

After the gifts are exchanged, Lt. Irving also offered tips on what you should do after the holidays to avoid thieves targeting your home.

“Be mindful of your electronics packaging, that you do put out try to condense it, try to cut it down to try to cut it where it can go into your trash can receptacle or your recycle bin, that’s some of the things –if you will follow will help you won’t become a victim,” said Lt. Irving.

Wilmington Police also encourages people to have a home inventory list with serial numbers with photos or video of your valuables, just in case any items are stolen.