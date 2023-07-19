Wilmington Police officers receive Life Saving Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police officers were recognized on Tuesday night for their life-saving efforts.

Mayor Bill Saffo and WPD Chief Donny Williams presented Officer Scott Bramley and Officer Michael Brannon, Corporal Britton Creech, Sergeant Brian Needham, and Lieutenant Paul Mussachio with Life Saving Awards at Monday’s city council meeting.

Bramley and Brannon received the award for saving the life of an elderly woman who was choking while they were eating lunch.

Mussachio saved the life of a person attempting to take their own life.

Creech received the award after responding to a shooting. When he arrived, one person had been shot and killed but there was also a surviving victim of the shooting. Creech performed CPR, which saved the man’s life.

He says he is thankful the man survived and is grateful to be recognized.

“It’s an honor. I’ve never had an award like this,” Creech said. “I’ve been with the department 13 years and last year I got promoted to Corporal. So, this is an honor for me to be able to help someone.”

Needham was not present at the meeting.