Wilmington Police searching for man who jumped into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for a man who jumped into the Cape Fear River on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the WPD says units with police and Wilmington Fire are on Market Street. Units are actively searching for the man at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.