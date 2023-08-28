Wilmington Police searching for suspect after drive-by shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police confirms a drive-by shooting happened on Sunday evening just after 5 pm at the intersection of 3rd and Wooster Streets.

One person is suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

There is no suspect or car description at this time.

Police say they do not believe the public is in danger.