Wilmington Police to create law enforcement museum using drug tax revenue

WPD (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department will create a law enforcement museum at department headquarters.

City council voted six to one to allow the police department to create the museum using $40,000 of NC Drug Tax Revenue. Councilman Luke Waddell voted no.

Some concern was raised about the use of the funds and if they could be used in other ways in the community, but the city’s attorney made it clear that drug tax funds must be used for a law enforcement agency, according to state law.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the museum will be used to bring people into the police department and develop stronger connections with the community.