Wilmington Senior Softball Association holds tryouts in Ogden Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilmington Senior Softball Association players are grabbing their bats and mitts, to prepare for the start of their season.

Dozens gathered in Ogden Park for tryouts on Thursday. The association is open to men ages 55 and up, and women 50 and older.

The organization has 12 teams and 3 divisions, named the Atlantic, Coastal, and Legacy divisions.

Each division provides participants an opportunity to play on teams appropriate to their age or physical ability.

“The most common thing they’re going to hear from all of the players, is ‘I haven’t put on a mitt in 25 years’. I had one gentleman today, he hasn’t put on a mitt in 40 years. When I started, it was the same thing, I hadn’t put a baseball glove on in 25 years. Today, it’s just a matter of coming out, getting your timing back in. Getting an idea of how you feel. Our number one rule is don’t get hurt,” David Reardon, Wilmington Senior Softball Association treasurer.

Tryouts will continue continue on March 7, 9, 14 & 16, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm each day, at Ogden Park. The Wilmington Senior Softball Association has nearly 200 players each year, and will start its season on April 11.