Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city.

People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.

All money raised will support the “Shriner’s Hospital for Children”. The Wilmington Shrine Club said it’s goal this year is to raise $35,000 through the annual fish fry.

“We have been really, really busy. We’ve probably sold over 1,000 plates, so far today, –which is tremendous. We’re excited, and we’re real pleased with the public’s support.” said Duane Howlett, Wilmington Shrine Club.