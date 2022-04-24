Hundreds attend Wilmington VegFest at Legion Sports Complex

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —People gathered on the backfield at Legion Stadium to enjoy vegan food trucks, and businesses showcased at the Wilmington VegFest festival on Sunday.

The goal of the festival is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices, and promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Wilmington area. There were many plant-based foods attendees could sample, and 40 vendors from North Carolina and out of state were featured. The last Wilmington VEGFEST was in 2019, and organizers were glad to bring the event back to the city.

“It’s just been a fantastic day to spread the word about veganism, and plant-based, –whole-food plant based to the community. Saving the planet, saving the animals, and also your health,” said Helene Greenberg, Triangle VegFest executive director.

The event was family-friendly, and had live music, face painting, and life-sized games.