Wilmington VFW to relocate after sale of its property

VFW Post 2573 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post that was damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018 packed up its belongings on Sunday. The VFW post is selling its property and relocating landmarks.

Members of VFW Post 2573 and Air Force recruits are packing up items at the post’s building on Carolina Beach Road, ahead of the nonprofits last day on the property on Friday.

VFW Post 2573 Commander Scott Wallace explains why the post is moving.

“Unfortunately have had to sale this piece of property because of COVID, lack of participation, just kind of drove everything down to where we really just can’t afford this piece of property,” said Scott Wallace, VFW Post 2573 Commander.

The property has been sold to a private investor. Plans for relocation of landmarks like the air force training jet that sits in front of the canteen are being discussed.

The VFW is currently negotiating with the Wilmington International Airport to relocate the plane there, and the Air Force Museum, which owns the plane has agreed to let the plane go to ILM if the negotiation goes through.

“It’s a good idea to send it to the airport, it would be real nice to stick it out there. It has been in Wilmington forever. I crawled on that airplane whenever I was 6 or 7 years old at Greenfield Lake, and it got drug up here by a man who is still a member here,” said Wallace.

One of the volunteers helping the VFW pack up shop said it is sad to see the post relocate.

“It’s definitely a bummer to see them go. It’s good to have this as a part of the community and to have a veteran’s, –have a place to go and hang out with other veterans. So, it’s sad to see it go, but I think they’ll rebuild somewhere else, and hopefully rebuild and have that be a part of the community as well,” said Technical Sergeant Jack Bragg, U.S. Air Force recruiter.

Wallace said although the VFW will no longer own the building on Carolina Beach Road, the nonprofit will temporarily lodge at American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington.

“We are still here, we are not closing. We are just closing building. So, if you need the VFW we will still be here, we just won’t have a building for right now, but look for us. We’ve got some bright things coming in the future,” said Wallace.

Wallace said with the property sold to a private investor, it is unknown what will occupy the space once VFW Post 2573 has completed its move.