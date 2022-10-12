Wilmington Wedding Expo taking place next month

The Wilmington Wedding Expo is coming next month (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 Wilmington Wedding Expo is scheduled for next month.

Lumina on Wrightsville Beach – Holiday Inn Resort will host the event, which is your one-stop-shop for all things bridal.

The event includes time to meet with the top wedding vendors, a special wedding expert panel, and a first look at the bridal fashions of 2023 brought to you by WWAY TV 3 and Camille’s Bridal of Wilmington.

Look forward to specialty drinks, live entertainment, and all day giveaways.

In addition, one lucky person will win a free designer bridal gown courtesy of Camille’s Bridal of Wilmington.

The winner must be present at the Wilmington Wedding Expo on November 6th at 3:00 pm to qualify to win the dress.