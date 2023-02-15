Wilmington woman raising money to put Amazon Alexas in hospital rooms after surviving severe COVID-19 complications

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After surviving severe complications from COVID-19, a Wilmington woman is hoping to use her story to make a difference.

On February 2, 2022, Megan Pearson was admitted to Novant NHRMC after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and was put into a medically induced coma for nine days. She spent nearly a month in the hospital, then had several other visits to the emergency room, and surgery following the complications from COVID-19.

Something that brought Megan and her family was playing her favorite music on the Amazon Alexa in the room she was staying in.

“I love Fleetwood Mac and I love Dolly Parton, she’s my favorite. So my parents would play music that I could remember and it’s amazing that I look back on that time and I can remember certain things and certain songs,” Pearson said. “I didn’t know where I was at all but when I woke up I could remember the songs.”

“That really brought us joy to know that she remembered it and it was a good thing for her, so we want that for other families,” Megan’s sister Anna Hayes Pearson said.

After the small device made a big difference in Megan’s recovery, she and her family decided to raise money to put the smart speakers in every room in the hospital.

“I definitely feel like I’m here for a reason and it’s definitely to give back,” Megan said. “I want to make sure that every patient that’s in my situation or in any situation has that ability to feel at home, to feel calm.”

With each Alexa device costing around $121 and 228 rooms in the hospital, the fundraiser has a goal of $27,588. So far it has raised nearly $14,000. Megan, Anna Hayes, and their family say they are grateful for the support they have received so far.

The deadline for the donations is February 26 to mark one year since Megan was released from the hospital. For information on how to donate online or by mail, visit here.