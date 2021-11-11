Wilmington zoo faces federal citations over animal care

Tregembo Animal Park (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s roadside zoo Tregembo Animal Park has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the second time this year.

The citation from an October 4 inspection states the zoo failed to monitor injured animals properly, including a tiger with a 1.5-inch open wound on her ear and a camel with a closed eye.

The USDA citations reportedly follow a PETA complaint alerting the agency to the wounded tiger, named Sasha.

According to the newly released report, Tregembo Animal Park had failed to refer health problems with Sasha and the camel to a veterinarian, noting that regular communication with a vet and daily observation of the animals are needed in “minimizing pain.” Tregembo also received a citation after an inspector observed a serval cat “exhibiting distress” over the number of flies in the enclosure and around the animal’s body, repeatedly flicking his or her ears and biting at the insects.

Tregembo told WWAY that both animals have been seen by a veterinarian and are doing well.

Earlier this year, Tregembo received another citation after it failed to contact a veterinarian about a pig who was lame in both rear legs, even though staff knew of her condition.