Winnabow residents gather at volunteer fire department for petition to become an incorporated town

(Photo: WWAY)

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Residents of the Winnabow community are hoping to gain a new designation, petitioning for it to be incorporated as an official town.

Members of the unincorporated community were invited to the Winnabow volunteer fire department on this afternoon from 1:00pm-4:00pm to sign the petition to incorporate the town of Winnabow. According to the Facebook Page for the incorporation initiative, the petition needs to be signed by every registered voter within the area propose for town limits.

The initiative’s Facebook Page also includes a proposed map of the town limits of Winnabow.

WWAY reached out to organizers of the petition to incorporate the town Winnabow, and have not received response.