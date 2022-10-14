WMPO kicks off 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Go Coast Commuter Challenge is now underway. The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, also known as WMPO, is behind the challenge.

Participants will use different ways to get around outside of a single-occupancy vehicle, like carpooling, biking, walking, and public transportation.

Abby Lorenzo, deputy director of WMPO, says using alternate means of transportation can have a positive impact on traffic congestion, and the environment.

“There are numerous ways in which citizens of the region can participate in our annual event. Really anyway that you choose to get around outside of utilizing a single-occupancy vehicle qualifies as an alternative way of getting there,” said Abby Lorenzo, deputy director of WMPO.

This the 7th annual Go Coast Commuter Challenge, which will run until October 30. People can register to participate in the challenge, and log their progress online.