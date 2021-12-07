Woman accused of embezzling more than $14K from Tabor City auto business

Brandy Beane Morrall (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars while working at an automotive business in Tabor City.

Brandy Beane Morrall, 31, is charged with two counts of embezzlement. She was arrested on Monday.

An arrest warrant states Morrall was a trustee at Atlantic Automotive Engineering when she reportedly embezzled $14,013.

The crimes allegedly happened October 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

She is out of jail on bond.