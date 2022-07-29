Wounded Warrior Project veterans learn to paddle board at Kure Beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nonprofit serving wounded veterans hosted an event on Friday, giving them a chance to catch some waves and connect with each other.

The Wounded Warrior Project took more than a dozen veterans surfing and stand-up paddle boarding in Carolina and Kure Beaches on Thursday and Friday.

The agency’s goal is to help veterans and service members who experienced a physical or mental injury, or illness while serving in the military on or after 9/11.

“It’s amazing watching them grow and being able to be you know, –kind of socializing with each other and have good time out here in the sun, like it’s just great,” said Amber McCluney, Wounded Warrior Project outreach specialist.

“It’s definitely a confidence builder. One of the things about Wounded Warriors is they allow you to experience things you might not normally do, but at the same time they give you that support to be able to push through whatever fear or anything. This is the third time I’ve done this clinic, and it’s actually the first time I’ve gone out,” said Seantoya Hinton, veteran.

Through a partnership with another nonprofit, Ocean Cure, veterans were able to safely learn how to surf and paddleboard.

“First time I’ve done stand up paddle boarding, matter of fact a couple of months ago I went on a ski trip with them and we really had a blast on that too. I’ve been in Wounded Warriors Project for about 4 years now, and it’s really, really, helped changed my life with my PTSD and other mental issues I have, and it’s really helped to tremendously,” said Tim Stephenson, veteran.

Many of the veterans said they were thankful for the opportunity to connect with other veterans.

“I’ve been a part of wounded warrior– probably since I got out the military. So, that was like 2010. You really make lasting relationships, lasting bonds, every time you go to an event. You’re always going to meet somebody new. You know, it’s just always nice to be able to be around your own fellow veterans,’ said Hinton.

This is one of many events Wounded Warrior Project hosts for veterans free of charge.