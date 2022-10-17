Wounded warriors and disabled veterans gather for 7th annual Peer Fishing Festival

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) —Wounded warriors and disabled veterans are grabbing their fishing poles and heading to the piers for a week-long fishing festival.

The nonprofit “Operation North State” is hosting its week-long 7th annual “Peer Fishing Festival”, bringing these veterans from across the state together for free.

The fishing festival on Ocean Crest Pier is one of 11 events the nonprofit hosts across the state for wounded warriors and disabled veterans.

Rods & reels, tackle, bait and life jackets are provided, and no fishing license is required.

“They look forward to seeing everybody, because these vets are coming in from all over the state, and if it wasn’t for these fishing festivals, they wouldn’t personally see each other. They talk on Facebook all the time, but we’re just honored to be able to pull them together in one venue,” said Terry Snyder, Operation North State founder.

Organizers say around 95 to 120 wounded warriors/disabled veterans and their guests will be hitting the pier this week to fish, and enjoy the comradery.

One couple, both army veterans traveled from Fayetteville, and said this would be their second year attending the fishing festival.

“The comradery, seeing everybody again,” said Wanda Foushee, veteran.

“Getting a chance to talk with the other disabled vets,” said Billy Foushee, veteran.

“Passing along information,” said Wanda.

“Make sure they’re all doing okay. We get to see, –seeing them every few months, make sure they’re doing well,” said Billy.

Another disabled army veteran traveled from Fayetteville, and said this is her third time attending the festival, and saying the event has many uplifting benefits

“Keep us from sitting in the house, –that depression, fight it off. Give us sports and activities to get out. You know, keeps us active, keeps us young, and keeps us moving,” said Avis Rankins, veteran.

The fishing festival will run week-long on Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island through Friday, October 21, from 6:45 am to 5:30 pm, rain or shine.