Wrightsville Beach Hosts Farmer’s Market Cookout for the 4th of July

WWAY (Wrightsville Beach)–Fourth of July celebrations kicked off early this morning in Wrightsville Beach at their weekly farmers market for people to pick up their celebration cookout supplies and much more.

While many had the day off for Independence Day, vendors at the Wrightsville Beach farmers market spent the holiday hard at work.

Local watermelon, peaches, blueberries, tomatoes, seafood, hand crafted items, and many more unique vendors came out to the Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market this morning to celebrate the Fourth of July.

These vendors opened at eight am next to the town hall and were there until one pm this afternoon

Robert Rozzen, Just a Bite Wilmington Owner says that

“We’re having an incredible day at the Farmer’s Market. There are vendors for everything from hand crafted items, food, beverages, and you name it its here.”

Although the market is held every Monday, Rozzen says that today was a more ‘upbeat vibe’ with more shoppers with it being a holiday.

This was a great activity for beach goes as they wait for the fireworks later tonight and beneficial for the local businesses as well.