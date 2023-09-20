Wrightsville Beach lifeguards gear up to make a splash on the international stage

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX (WWAY) — From the East Coast to the Gulf Coast — two lifeguards from Wrightsville Beach are set to represent the United States this week on the international stage.

Mo Peacock and Torre Moser are members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Squad. The two are among 16 men and women from across the country selected to represent the United States at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in South Padre Island, Texas.

The United States Lifesaving Association Team will compete against Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“This is my third time representing the USA in lifesaving sport. To me, it’s just something I’m passionate about. It’s something that I like,” Peacock said. “When you’re passionate about something, you want to share it with other people.”

“It’s my first year getting to do competition in general. I feel extremely lucky, extremely honored, extremely blessed with this opportunity,” Moser said.

As a veteran lifeguard, Peacock says it’s an honor to represent the tight-knit community of Wrightsville Beach on the national team.

“I think the closeness of connection and the intimacy and really feeling like we are a part of the Wrightsville Beach community and the Wilmington community while representing the USA, I think that’s the most important thing for me being from Wrightsville Beach and representing the USA,” Peacock said.

For two athletes to be selected from Wrightsville Beach, Moser says it’s a reflection of the leadership in the Ocean Rescue Squad.

“Again, I just feel super honored that it got to be me but honestly every single one of the staff members and like my co-workers are absolutely qualified and more than worthy to represent the United States,” Moser said.