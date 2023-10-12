Wrightsville Beach Police to train ‘ABC Officer’ for alcohol law enforcement

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach is looking to get some additional training for one of its police officers.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to enter into a contract with the New Hanover County ABC Commission to train one member of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department as an ABC Officer.

The officer will receive 80 hours of training from the Alcohol Law Enforcement division of the NC Department of Public Safety.

In addition to regular patrols, the officer will also be able to conduct inspections of ABC licensed businesses and investigate potential ABC violations.