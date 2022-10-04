Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington firefighters in Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts

Sam Proffitt and other Cape Fear area firefighters in Florida after Hurricane Ian (Photo: Sam Proffitt)

CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.

Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.

They’re working in the Cape Coral area of Lee County, where the storm made landfall as a category four hurricane.

Proffitt says they are primarily working to help first responders who were impacted by the storm.

“People take for granted, they call 911 and somebody shows up. But if you go through an event like that, they’re giving up potentially taking care of their home, their family, their situation to help you,” Proffitt said. “We’re just trying to come down here to help them to help alleviate some of that stress and help them continuously provide the services they’re meant to provide.”

Proffitt encourages people to not forget about those who are struggling after Ian. Based on what he has seen, he says it will be a recovery effort that lasts for several years to come.