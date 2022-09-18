WWAY hosts Home Expo

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington.

Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.

The WWAY weather team was there as well programming weather radios as we progress into peak hurricane season.

Jim Porch is the owner of Floor Coverings International which was the title sponsor for the event.

Porch was thrilled with the turnout and vendor Anelise Andreas told us more about the unique services her business has to offer.

“The crowd out here is tremendous today. People everywhere. So, it has really been successful for us.”

“Cleaning for a reason is a non-profit organization that provides free cleaning for battling cancer.”

Vendors and organizers say overall, it was a great success.