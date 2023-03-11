YMCA hosts Pickleball For All Tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is hosting its 5th Annual ‘Pickleball For All’ tournament this weekend.

The tournament kicked off today with Women’s Doubles.

The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Y’s community health programs. These are evidence-based programs designed to improve the lives of those with Parkinson’s Disease, Diabetes, Arthritis, Cancer, Heart Disease and other conditions.

Meghan Merritt is the Chief Operating Officer for the Y, and she hopes this tournament will help inspire healthier lifestyles.

“There are so many needs in this community, so we wanted to make sure that everybody could play and enjoy a healthy, wonderful activity while supporting a great cause,” said Merritt.

Tomorrow’s tournament will be Men’s Doubles, and Sunday will wrap up the tournament with mixed doubles.

100% of the proceeds raised by the tournament will be used to provide scholarships so that the Y’s Health Programs can be offered at low-cost or no-cost to qualifying participants.