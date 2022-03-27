Yoga Festival held by Wilmington Yoga Center to benefit nonprofits

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Yogis flocked to the Wilmington Yoga Center with their mats for the Kunga Yoga Festival on Saturday, benefiting nonprofits.

Yoga classes were free all day at the Wilmington Yoga Center for the event. Donations were being accepted to benefit Homes of Hope India And Yoga Village.

Wilmington Yoga Center has been hosting the fundraising event for more than 16 years, and is thankful for the communities support .

“We do this annually, as our one big fundraiser to raise funds for all of these children, who really benefit from yoga here in town, and the girls in the orphanages,” said Heather Metzler, owner.

Wilmington Yoga Center fundraising goal is $5,000 dollars, to help build another orphanage for Homes of Hope India, continue Yoga Village’s mission to connect vulnerable communities with yoga.