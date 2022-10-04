Young artist paints mural in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Carolina Beach Mural Project is illustrating its final mural of the year in front of the Courtyard Marriott this week.

The mural is being painted by 15-year-old artist, Maddie Deiters, who grew up in Fayetteville, along with some help from her mother and grandmother.

The prompt of the mural is “Best Day Ever”, and Maddie told us more about her inspiration on how she chose to illustrate this.

“The Carolina Beach Mural initiative put on this mural, as any murals are going up around here, and this one is representative of “Best Day Ever”, and the different photos represent what you can do here and how you can have fun in this area,” said Muralist Maddie Deiters.

Maddie says she thinks murals are a great way to spread art, and her passion comes from how it changes the atmosphere.