Kmart in Wilmington to close this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – After surviving several rounds of closings over the years, Kmart in Wilmington is now on the list of locations that will close by the end of March.

According to a news release from Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores will close this spring. Wilmington, and four other locations in NC are on that list.

Sears Holdings posted a statement on its website saying today the company informed all the associates at the affected stores that they would be closing.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success,” it also read.

The company says eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday at all closing stores.

Sears Holdings first announced they would close nearly 80 stores in 2011.