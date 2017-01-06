Former Hoggard coach happy for Jonathan Cooper

Scott Braswell happy for his former high school standout. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week one of Wilmington’s own got a change of scenery after he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jonathan Cooper was cut by the Cleveland Browns, the team with the worst record in the NFL, and now has the chance to play for the super bowl.

Before Jonathan Cooper was in the NFL, he was a football stand-out at Hoggard High School.

From Hoggard, he signed with the Tar Heels and became the 7th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

After a few injury plagued seasons the offensive lineman bounced around the NFL.

He was released by the Browns last week but signed with the Cowboys, a Super Bowl contender.

His former high school coach hopes he can add a Super Bowl ring to his state championship ring.

“I’m happy for him, he’s had a tough string of injuries that really plagued his NFL career,” Cooper’s former High School coach Scott Braswell said. “So it’s neat for him to be in a great organization, a great franchise, America’s team.”

The Dallas Cowboys and Jonathan Cooper will take the field for their first playoff game January 15th.

We will see if this can be the new beginning after a difficult start to his professional career.

Good luck Jonathan!