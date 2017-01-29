Protests at ILM Airport against Muslim ban

Protestors demonstrated at Wilmington International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017, against President Trump's executive order banning immigration from some nations that are predominantly Muslim. (Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As protests continue across the country against President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on a travel ban for people from some Muslim majority nations, there was a protest at Wilmington International Airport.

Dozens of people showed up outside the airport all holding different signs sharing different messages and chanting, “No hate. No fear. We are all immigrants here.”

The protests began after President Trump’s ban on refugees and citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Laurie Janus says immigration saved her family.

“I am the granddaughter of immigrants,” she said. “Immigration saved my grandparents’ life during World War II. They were able to come to this country. I would like to extend that courtesy to everyone in the world who would like to be here, especially those people who want to be here for their own personal safety.”

Janus also says that she does not think this ban reflects the values that our country is built on.

  • Roger Mulley

    I don’t understand what these folks are thinking. The ban is to slow things down so proper getting can take place. Good people are always welcome. But those that are let in cannot be planning to take over America. You say they don’t? Baloney! My wife and I were vacationing and took a trip to the Grand Canyon. There was a 7 year old or so with a pop cork rifle in his hand and he asked his mother holding the rifle up” Mom can I use this to help take over America “? Now you can see what is talked about behind closed doors. The wall is to prevent “illegals” who don’t pay income taxes and rape our women and murder and steal. Read what has and is happening in EL PASO and Southern California. Trump is just trying to protect YOU reading this. How can you protest this?

  • TR

    We had about 150 protestors

  • Cordelia

    I was at the protest, and we had about 140 people marching. To provide better, more accurate coverage, I recommend attending events in the future, rather than just conducting a phone interview.

