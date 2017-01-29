Protests at ILM Airport against Muslim ban

Protestors demonstrated at Wilmington International Airport on Jan. 29, 2017, against President Trump's executive order banning immigration from some nations that are predominantly Muslim. (Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As protests continue across the country against President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on a travel ban for people from some Muslim majority nations, there was a protest at Wilmington International Airport.

Dozens of people showed up outside the airport all holding different signs sharing different messages and chanting, “No hate. No fear. We are all immigrants here.”

The protests began after President Trump’s ban on refugees and citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Laurie Janus says immigration saved her family.

“I am the granddaughter of immigrants,” she said. “Immigration saved my grandparents’ life during World War II. They were able to come to this country. I would like to extend that courtesy to everyone in the world who would like to be here, especially those people who want to be here for their own personal safety.”

Janus also says that she does not think this ban reflects the values that our country is built on.