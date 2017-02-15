Severe storm causes damage in Brunswick County

Author Bland, Shallotte, looks at the damage to his roof after the storm. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – In Brunswick County, many residents are cleaning up after a storm came through and caused damage in some areas.

Downed trees, wide spread outages and even destruction to homes along Mulberry Road in Shallotte and just like that, it was gone.

“It was sudden; it was no more than 15 minutes tops.” Troy Gibbs said.

“It just came in and came out,” Author Bland said. “Just like the wind blow down and it was off and gone.”

Author Bland left his home and returned to see that his roof was gone. The high winds picked up the tin roof and spread it across the area. In the years he’s been here he’s never seen serious weather like this.

“No I’ve never experienced a hurricane or anything touch down not right in my community or my area.” Bland said.

He had to pick up the pieces and try to protect his house as best he can as the rain continued to fall.

“I’m going to have to see what kind of damage it really is doing and after that then I’m just going to take it one day at a time.” Bland said.

While the damage looks severe, neighbors know that it could’ve been much worse.

“I’m just glad that the kids were at school and most of the people were at work and if anything fell no body ended up getting hurt or anything like that.”

Now the storm has passed, but it definitely packed a punch.

Downed power lines are still a concern. If you see a downed line, call your local power company.