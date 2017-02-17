Bond raised for man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run

Jamell Roland (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged with killing a cyclist then leaving the scene of the crime had his first appearance in court today.

Jamell Roland of Wilmington is charged with felony hit-and-run in the death of April Marie Daugherty, 24, on Jan. 20. According to the police report, a 2002 Mercedes hit Daugherty while traveling west on Shipyard Blvd. Daugherty was thrown from her bicycle. The car continued to drag the bike down the road.

Police found the car abandoned at Cobblestone Apartments.

A judge today raised Roland’s bond from $75,000 to $500,000.

Daugherty had been married just a few months before her death.