The Department of Homeland Security says it was an idea that was never seriously considered.

Still, staff members say that as recently as last Friday, there was discussion of a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

The idea is outlined in an 11-page draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it’s “not a White House document,” and that there was “no effort at all” to use the National Guard in that way. And a Homeland Security official says the document was a very early draft that was never brought to the department’s secretary for approval.

The plan outlined in the document called for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans.

According to the memo, governors in the 11 states would have had a choice whether to have their guard troops participate.

Spokespeople for the governors of nine of the states either declined to comment or said it was premature to discuss whether they would participate.

