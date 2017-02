WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The TNT drama series ‘Good Behavior’ returns to Wilmington to film season two and needs crew members.

Sheila Brothers with The Wilmywood Daily says the are not looking for extras yet, but other positions will be filled soon.

Production is expected to begin in April, but that could move up to next month.

E-mail resumes to goodbehavioroffice@gmail.com.