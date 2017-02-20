Wilmington City Council discusses short-term rentals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council discussed short-term rentals during its agenda briefing Monday morning.

During the meeting, city staff presented council with a set of proposed regulations dealing with homestays, B&B’s and short-term rentals in residential homes.

Under the proposed regulations, a primary resident could rent out their home 30 days a year. They must live there the other 335 days.

The only exception would be during special events, when residents could rent out their home two days before, during, and the two days after the event.

Some council members argued that it is too hard to determine if someone is actually living in their home.

They also said the special events needed to be more defined and limited.

People that rent out their homes, however, disagree.

“Wilmington is a happening place now,” said Michael Thompson, who uses Airbnb. “You no longer have to go to Myrtle Beach or Charleston for a great dinner, or for some great entertainment. They can have it right here in town. Right in Wilmington. And they’re using Airbnb and VRBO to get to it.”

Council members say they plan on taking their time to create the regulations and plan on using the community’s input to do so.