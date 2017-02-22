Maine Governor asks Trump to “make Maine woods great again”

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Maine’s governor has asked Republican President Donald Trump to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama’s designation of a national monument.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage asked Trump to take the unprecedented step of returning land in the northern part of the state to private ownership in a Feb. 14 letter. Burt’s Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby’s foundation donated the land in hopes of revitalizing a struggling rural area.

The governor says if the land remains a federal monument the state should manage it to avoid economic damage. He says he wants to “make the Maine woods great again.”

LePage says he’s hopeful Trump will heed opponents of the monument in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which sent Trump an electoral college vote.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says it’s a “real legal question” whether Trump can undo the designation.

Quimby’s son calls LePage’s letter disappointing.

2/22/2017 4:07:17 PM (GMT -5:00)

