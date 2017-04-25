Opioid Task Force developing plan to fight crisis

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Judge Ola Lewis lead one of several Opioid Task Force meetings Tuesday afternoon.

Their mission, to hear from leaders across the county on their efforts to fight the growing crisis. More than 80 people attended the meeting, several people spoke sharing facts and new research.

New maps were revealed showing the hot spots of drug overdoes along with a lack of rehabilitation centers and transportation centers across the area.

“We are just trying really to make a difference in what we do for the citizens of Brunswick County and how we are to approach this crisis,” Lewis said.

Judge Lewis says this is one of many meetings to help educate people about causes and ways to prevent an overdose.

Lewis says she hopes to have a report together by May to show state leaders their efforts against the epidemic.