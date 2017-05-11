WWAY INVESTIGATES: Why is it so tough for so many caught in opioid addiction to get help?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington area is rated the worst in the nation for the opioid abuse epidemic. But for so many addicts looking to get clean, there are so few options.

Tonight WWAY INVESTIGATES.

We’re uncovering the challenges addicts face to get into rehab. Ranging from mental health issues to a criminal record, a slight hiccup could make you ineligible for treatment. That’s not to mention a shortage of beds and lack of transportation.

It took Michael Page not one, not two, but three times to finally get help.

“I remember like begging the nurse like in tears. Like saying, ‘Please. It’s Friday night. You can’t do this to me. I’m not gonna make it ya know? I’m not going to stay sober,'” Page said.

Be sure to tune in to our special report tonight on WWAY NEWS at 11 to hear more from page and what else those seeking treatment face to get clean.