Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe

By:
Submitted:
Donald Trump Russia FBI

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

  • Heimie Schmelter

    Yawwwwwwwn….
    Poor disgruntled democrats. They act no different than spoiled little brats that don’t understand the words “No”, “Lose” or “Trump is your president and that isn’t going to change!” The democratic party is melting away faster than a snowball in a magnesium fire!

    • guest45

      poor little spoiled brats is exactly what the demo rats are, they know with a real president like we have in President Trump all their little deep dark secrets are fixing to come to the top, there closets and stealing off the middle class is in jeopardy, even their career as a politician is in jeopardy with term limits and no perks, just social security and medicare when they get the right age to draw, just SCARED little self serving brats!

