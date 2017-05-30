Father, son appear in court on murder charge after beating victim dies

Leon Pocknett III appears in court on May 30, 2017 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A man and his 16-year-old son appeared in New Hanover County court this morning on an upgraded charge of murder, after their alleged victim died.

Leonard Pocknett, Jr. and his son Leonard Pocknett, III were charged with murder Saturday.

Police say the pair assaulted Greg Gineman, 58, in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue just before midnight on May 10.

911 caller: “He’s laying out here bleeding to death.”

The man who called 911 tells the operator he and Gineman were riding bikes that night when two men started following them.

911 caller: “They were coming out of that little cul-de-sac right there, and we passed them and then, they started following us and Greg said, ‘What the heck are you following us for?’ And he just jumped out started pummeling him.”

Prosecutors said Gineman was hit so hard, his teeth were found in his lungs. Prosecutors also said the Pocknetts left Gineman for dead.

911 caller: “I don’t even know why the guys did it.”

911 Operator: “Alright. You didn’t know them?”

911 caller: “No ma’am.”

Pocknett Jr., 43, and his son were charged with assault until Gineman died Friday from his injuries. Now, they are both charged with first degree murder. During their first appearance in court, Pocknett III’s attorney used part of the 911 call to argue he was not involved.

911 operator: “And it was two guys?”

911 caller: “Well, just one did the fightin’.”

District Attorney Ben David said they have other evidence from both Pocknetts that show they were both involved.

“We have additional information from this defendant and his father that would suggest a much greater role from this defendant,” David said.

For now, the charges remain the same. Pocknett Jr. faces the death penalty, and because his son is only 16, Pocknett III faces life in prison without parole.

We spoke to Gineman’s sister earlier today. She did not want to go on camera, but she told us she was going to help her brother move back home to Ohio the week after the assault happened. She said he was a good person who would not hurt a fly.

Pocnkett, Jr. was not given a bond. His son, Pocknett, III was given a $1.5 million bond.