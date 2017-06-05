Cooper urges Republicans to put more money in his priorities

Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Roy Cooper talks about what priorities he thinks should be in the state budget on June 5, 2017. (Photo: WTVD)

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants more money going to education, rural economic development and other needs in North Carolina’s final spending plan than Republicans have approved in their rival budgets so far.

Cooper also told reporters on Monday that the GOP-dominated General Assembly is giving too much to tax cuts, particularly for the highest-wage earners and corporations.

Cooper held a news conference shortly after the Senate formally rejected the House’s version of the budget approved last week, setting the stage for GOP legislators to negotiate a final plan to present to Cooper. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Cooper declined for now to threaten a veto, saying he’s optimistic that improvements can be made. But with veto-proof majorities, GOP lawmakers can ignore Cooper if they stay united.

  • Beanomac

    NO TO ALL THINGS DEMOCRAT. INCLUDING COOPER’S ALLEGED BUDGET INITIATIVE.

  • guest45

    note to Cooper and company, money does not grow on a tree, and this state does not need to run on credit, slow down, take a deep breath, and figure out how you are going to pay for your bright idea’s before you start whining about getting your way, I am glad the Republicans are maintaining some sense of financial responsibility, you should run this state like us taxpayers have to run our household, on a BUDGET!!!!!

    • Heimie Schmelter

      I’m willing to bet the “surplus” McCrory left this state with is almost all depleted…in mere months!
      Great going Ray, I knew this is what would happen under your watch!

