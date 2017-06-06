BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A report shows independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made more than $1 million last year, when he ran for president as a Democrat.

The Burlington Free Press cites a U.S. Senate financial disclosure report showing the bulk of Sanders’ earnings in 2016 came from his books.

Sanders netted a $795,000 advance for his book detailing his presidential campaign called “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In.” A second version of the book and a 1997 memoir brought his income from books to $865,000.

Sanders earned $174,000 as a public servant. He also made $7,000 from his pension from Burlington for his time as mayor and royalties from a 1987 folk album.

Sanders donated proceeds from his book “The Speech” and several public speaking fees to charity.

