1 dead, 3 firefighters hurt when brush fire sets off fireworks explosion in Lenoir County

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) — A brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks to explode inside a container where they were stored, killing one person and injuring three firefighters on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said that one person was confirmed dead from the afternoon blast and three firefighters were hurt, one of them in critical condition.

Stroud said firefighters were dispatched to put out a reported brush fire at a farm at 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange as flames were approaching a building containing commercial-grade fireworks.

He said fields were being burned off when the fire spread and detonated the fireworks stored in a container.

