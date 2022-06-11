1 dead, another injured at high school graduation party shooting in Bladen County

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has died and another was hospitalized following a shooting at a high school graduation party Friday night in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, officials were notified around 11:42 p.m that two people arrived at the Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds and a large crowd had gathered at the hospital.

One of the victims, Eric Clancy, died from his injuries. The other victim, Ronkira Lennon has since been released.

It was later discovered that the incident occurred at a high school graduation party that was taking place on the 100 block of White Plains Church Road.

Officials say an argument ensured resulting in gunfire. They also believe there were multiple shooters based on the number of shell casings recovered at the scene.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862 – 6960.