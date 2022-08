1 person in custody after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken into custody after Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a barricade situation at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

The incident took place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area was secure and that officers would be “on scene while the incident is ongoing.”

