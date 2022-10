1-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Robeson County

A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by a car Tuesday evening, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on Faith Road just outside of the Pembroke community of Robeson County.

Lewis said the baby was just two months from turning 2-years-old.

