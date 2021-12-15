100-year-old veteran gets COVID-19 booster at Wilmington VA Health Care Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today Wilmington VA Health Care Center hit a milestone, giving a COVID-19 booster to the one of the oldest veterans to get a vaccine locally.

100-year-old Aaron Jones was born in 1921 in Tennessee and is a World War II veteran. Jones fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and served in Europe. He got a bronze star in 1944, and he is now taking steps to fight COVID-19, and says he is thankful the vaccine is available.

“When the Polio vaccines came out, I took my family and we got all the shots they give, I don’t see no point in taking chances. I feel real good about it. There’s nothing to be afraid of. I think it’s a wonderful thing to have available,” said Aaron Jones, WWII veteran.

The Wilmington VA Health Care Center gifted him a medal and a world war two veteran hat after getting his COVID-19 booster dose. Since the beginning of the pandemic the coastal health care system has given more than 59,000 COVID-19, with 12,000 vaccines administered at the Wilmington VA Health Care Center.