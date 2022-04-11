The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on

(CNN) — Have you ever wondered if your baby is cute enough to be the face of Gerber’s baby food? This month you can find out.

The 2022 Photo Search, in which eager parents submit photos of their smiling infants for a chance to be Gerber’s “Spokesbaby,” launched on Monday, according to a press release from the company.

The lucky winner, who will earn the title of “Spokesbaby” and “Chief Growing Officer,” will be featured on the baby food company’s social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year. And they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

“This year, Gerber is searching for a candidate that can help share smiles and inspire joy in parents and his/her peers,” Gerber said on their website . “An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniable lovable personality.”